Classic Rock Couture expanding to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several years ago, singer Miley Cyrus was seen wearing a bomber jacket made by the Bisbee business Classic Rock Couture.

Miley's fashion choice helped launch the brand and grow its following.

Fast forward to today and the boutique's owner Claire Harlin is about to take the next big step.

Classic Rock Couture is set to open a second location at 168 W. Kennedy St. near the Tucson Convention Center Downtown on Dec. 1. The grand opening will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will feature live music.

Its Bisbee location, at 38 Main St., will continue to serve as its headquarters.

“If we were a classic rock band, the bomber jacket was our first album and we’re coming out with a second album now, with this additional location and a lot of different designs,” Harlin said.

Harlin said she draws her inspiration primarily from the '60s and '70s, with a mix of Southwestern styles.

“It’s inspired by the rock icons of that time," she said. "If it’s something they would’ve worn on stage or you would’ve seen someone in the audience wearing a particular style, that’s really what we’re fashioned after.”

The Tucson location will serve as both a boutique and showroom, displaying sample items that have not gone into full production yet.

“There’s a lot of samples that you see that never go on sale or no one even ever sees, but that’s the type of thing I’m going to have here that you can see," Harlin said.