Civilian investigators play key role at Tucson Police Department

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Solving crime in Tucson isn’t just the work of uniformed officers. The Tucson Police Department also relies on a team of civilian investigators to support detectives and close complex cases.

Professional Staff Investigators, or PSIs, are civilians who help collect evidence, interview witnesses, and assist with investigations. While they cannot sign off on arrest paperwork or obtain search warrants, they handle much of the behind-the-scenes work as well as carry a badge.

“You get the opportunity to work directly with law enforcement without actually being an officer,” said Alix Rubin, a PSI who joined TPD’s first PSI class in December 2023. Rubin now works in the robbery-assault unit, which handles cases involving serious injuries and weapons.

Rubin recently helped gather key evidence in the Jacob Couch case by canvassing for witnesses and video footage.

Currently, 17 civilians serve as PSIs at TPD. All have at least an associate’s degree and complete an eight-week training academy before joining the department.