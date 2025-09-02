City of Tucson worker hit by car near downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A City of Tucson worker has been hit by a car Tuesday morning near Broadway Blvd and 4th Ave and appears to be suffering some sort of injury according to the Tucson Police Department.

Details remain limited as the incident is still under active investigation. The Tucson Police Department confirmed that a worker was hit, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Early indications suggest that a vehicle may have entered a construction or work zone before striking the worker. However, police have not confirmed that scenario yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.