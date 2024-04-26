City Council meeting pauses due to ceasefire protest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Less than an hour after it began, the Tucson City Council meeting paused after four protesters stood and called out the names of some of the people who had died in Gaza.

Mayor Regina Romero called for Tucson Police to remove the people who called out during the meeting, as well as those who applauded them, causing the full-house audience to dwindle to single digits.

As they were escorted out, they continued to chant "ceasefire now" at the Council. They regrouped outside and continued protesting before leaving. No one was arrested.

One of those removed was Kaliana Venet, a volunteer and organizer for Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance.

She said the protesters are asking the City Council to pass a ceasefire resolution, which only Ward 1 Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz voted for during the Mayor and Council's April 9 meeting.

"This has been an over five months process, and multiple negotiations that we engaged in in good faith," she said. "We've had multiple meeting with Council members, and we're really trying to create visibility for the fact that our tax dollars, especially here in Tucson, made with weapons built at Raytheon are being sent overseas to bomb children and families in Gaza."