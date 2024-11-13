City addresses homelessness in Pinecrest Neighborhood urging them to report encampments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors gathered Tuesday night for a Pinecrest Neighborhood Association public safety meeting, where city officials and Tucson Police discussed how they handle homeless encampments and what actions residents can take.

Tom Mannell, a neighborhood resident, shared his personal experience.

“That’s directly impacted me with property crimes, gunshots, and arson — there have been several fires right on the other side of my back fence,” Mannell said.

Other residents voiced concerns about unhoused individuals using drugs near their homes.

"If you see an encampment, please report it on the encampment protocol tool," said Mari Vasquez, a Multi-Agency Resource Coordinator for Pima County and the City of Tucson.

The tool helps the city identify encampments and deploy staff to assess the situation within two to five business days, depending on staffing, Vasquez explained.

"We look at three areas for encampment protocol: the impact to the surrounding community, the impact to our unhoused neighbors, and the impact to the environment," Vasquez said.

After assessing the encampment, the city determines whether to clean up the area, monitor the area, provide a 72-hour notice or immediately remove the encampment.

“I was very sympathetic for the police officers and the position they’re put in. They’re really understaffed. They have a very difficult job," Mannell said.

It's a job the city says requires neighbors to also do their part by reporting encampments.

"Data is really how we are able to triage information, you know, hearing from our citizens, our community members, is how we know what’s happening." Vasquez said. "We don't have enough people to kind of drive around the city, so they're our eyes and ears, and they do really help us to make sure we're getting resources to them in a timely manner."

Data also helps the city identify hot spots where encampments are likely to repopulate.

“I’m more hopeful now because many of my neighbors were at this meeting, and they know what actions to take,” Mannell said. “We all have a responsibility here.”

Mannell recalled police at the meeting telling residents to tell officers where the problems are. If police see repeated issues at certain hot spots, they will respond.

“Now, I think my neighbors are more familiar with how they can take action,” Mannell added.

Vasquez acknowledged the frustration felt by many neighbors but reassured them that the city is doing its best.

“I hope they take away that there are people working day in and day out on this, and that we’re here to listen and take in all the information so we can get services where they’re needed,” Vasquez said.

To report an encampment, call the City of Tucson Resource Line at (520) 791-2540, or dial 3-1-1 for assistance.