Chinese Chorizo Festival celebrates Tucson's rich Chinese history

The Chinese Chorizo Festival is back for its third year, celebrating the rich history of Chinese and Mexican solidarity in Tucson. The festival grows larger each year and highlights the often-overlooked history of resilience and cultural fusion.

The event's founder, Feng Feng Yeh, shared the origins of Chinese chorizo, tracing it to over 100 Chinese grocery stores that operated in Tucson between 1880 and 1970. "I didn’t learn this history until very recently," Yeh said. "I thought it was strange that I never heard of the accomplishments and the impact that Chinese people had on our community. Growing up here, it would’ve changed my experience."

Chinese chorizo emerged during a time of hardship for Chinese immigrants, after the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. To survive, Chinese and Mexican immigrants formed strong bonds in Tucson's barrios, and these grocery stores became symbols of their perseverance.

"What I think is really beautiful about this project, and about it being proclaimed Chinese Chorizo Month, is that it’s kind of a testament to our community strength and the bonds we build," Yeh said. "It’s tremendous to see what happens when we come together to build something beautiful."

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed October as Chinese Chorizo Month for the second year in a row. Over the past two years, more than 1,300 pounds of chorizo have been donated to over 55 local restaurants as part of the celebration.

Throughout October, the festival will offer various activities for the community to learn about the rich Chinese history here in Tucson.