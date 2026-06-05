Children's Museum Tucson hosts adults-only Nostalgia Night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Children's Museum Tucson is hosting its first-ever Nostalgia Night, an adults-only event giving grown-ups a chance to enjoy the museum's exhibits alongside food trucks, drinks, a DJ, and retro activities.

The 21-and-up event runs Saturday, June 6 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sarah Osborne, director of development at the Children's Museum Tucson, said the museum's education team will lead a lineup of nostalgic hands-on activities.

"Nostalgic activities performed by our education team. So we have Shrinky Dinks, spirograph, and spin art happening at the museum. We also have some crafts as well. Sigfus charm bar is coming. You can either make a charm bracelet or a charm necklace and face me portraits, which are a type of caricature drawing by a local artist here in town," Osborne said.

The local beverages available will be beer from Crooked Tooth, wine from Los Milics, and drinks from Transit Tea and Ray Ray's Sonoran Tea. A photo booth and cotton candy will also be part of the party.

Osborne says another reason they're launching Nostalgia Night is to celebrate the museum's 40th anniversary.

"We've been open since 1986 and we're just so excited that we've been around in Tucson for so long in the community and we're hoping to invite more people back, who again maybe haven't come since they were children," Osborne said.

Tickets are available at two price points: a $50 ticket that includes entry and 2 drink tickets, or a $35 admission-only ticket. Proceeds go back into the museum to support hands-on learning for children across Southern Arizona.

"We are a nonprofit here in Tucson, the only children's museum here in Tucson and for most of Southern Arizona. We serve over 200,000 people a year either here or our location at the Tohono Chul or through outreach within the community," Osborne said.

Tickets are available on the Children's Museum Tucson's website.

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