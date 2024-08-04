Centers of Excellence at Pima Community College continue to grow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Centers for Excellence at Pima Community College Downtown is a place for students get hands on learning experiences and career development. The school leaders gave Congressman Ruben Gallego a tour of the campus, which opened in 2023.

“There really needs to be a federal investment at a greater scale in our estimation into the supportive programs and the programs themselves so that our community members and our learners and our employers have the training and education they need,” Ian Roark, vice chancellor of workforce development and education for Pima Community College, said.