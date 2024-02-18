Celebrating the human-animal bond with Pets of Pima Parade & Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Subaru and Friends of Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) came together on Sunday for the third annual Pets of Pima Parade and Festival.

The fun included food trucks, live music and a 50s pageant featuring charity group Pinups for PACC.

Vendors and community partners gathered at the historic Downtown Fourth Avenue District to raise money for the animals.

“This festival represents that. There are a whole bunch of those animal welfare groups and we’re just coming together to celebrate the human-animal bond,” said spokesperson Roman Urias.

"It’s just an incredible congregation of not just the groups but the individuals in Pima County who donate to us who help the other groups adopt."

The group said if community members didn't get a chance to make it out to the parade and festival, the next big donation event is Arizona Gives Day on April 2.