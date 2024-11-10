Celebrating 20 years of the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This month marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center in midtown.

From the heated and covered recreation pool to wide deck space, fitness classes and therapy pool - the goal is for it to be a place for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy. Last year about 50,000 people visited.

“It has been wonderful to see how many people have been able to use it and feel much better for having this facility to do it in.” Patrons of the Adaptive Recreation Center (PARC) volunteer Margot Hurst said.

The recreation center is located at 3455 E. Zoo Ct.

While it has been open for two decades, Hurst says the work to bring it to the Tucson community started about 30 years ago.

“The medium of aquatics is so important for everybody’s rehab, for one,” Hurst said. “And recreation is so important for somebody’s soul. It should be a part of everybody’s life.”

The recreation center is open year-round and admission is free.