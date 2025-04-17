Celebrate Earth Day at the Tucson Botanical Gardens on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earth Day is just around the corner, and the Tucson Botanical Gardens is inviting families to celebrate with a day of fun, learning and eco-friendly activities.

Included with general admission, the gardens’ Earth Day celebration will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a variety of youth-focused educational activities. Each ramada throughout the gardens will host a different hands-on experience for children, including crafts such as making a leaf press dish.

The event lineup includes scavenger hunts, face painting, botanical arts and crafts, and an opportunity to build a backyard bee hotel.

“We get to decorate tote bags with leaf prints right here from the gardens,” said Laura Uccetta, youth education program coordinator for the Tucson Botanical Gardens. “So every kiddo is going to get a tote bag not only to take home, but also to carry around some of the other things that they’re gonna get to do.”

Visitors can also enjoy live music and a performance and meditation using singing bowls.

“Being able to feel the breeze blowing and hear the birds, and just to see native butterflies floating around — it’s a nice way to sort of recommit yourself to our environment,” said Katie Rogerson, director of education and public engagement.

New this year are sustainability tours, offering guests a chance to learn practical tips for creating eco-friendly spaces in their own backyards.

For a full schedule and to purchase tickets to the Gardens visit: https://tucsonbotanical.org/event/earth-day-celebration