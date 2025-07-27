CD-7 candidates Grijalva, Butierez face off for first time in contentious Midtown town hall debate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Democratic candidate Adelita Grijalva and Republican challenger Daniel Butierez met Saturday in a spirited and, at times, tense town hall-style debate as the race for Arizona’s Congressional District 7 seat moves into high gear.

The event, held at the historic Dunbar Pavilion in downtown Tucson, was hosted by the Arizona Commission for African American Affairs and marked the first public forum between the two candidates since they won their respective primaries earlier this month.

Grijalva, a Pima County Supervisor and daughter of former Congressman Raúl Grijalva, defended her record and pushed back against some in the audience who were vocally expressing their disapproval of her stances.

“I’m totally comfortable being here and debating,” she said. “I think that it’s healthy and fine. But I’m not gonna sit here and get screamed at and not say anything.”

Executive Director of the Commission, Jerry McPherson, acknowledged the debate’s intensity but emphasized the need for respectful political dialogue.

“Disagreement is the foundation of a healthy democracy,” McPherson said. “I think the challenge, particularly where we are today in 2025, is ensuring it remains respectful and cordial.”

The debate spotlighted clear policy differences, especially on education and immigration.

Butierez, a conservative activist and first-time candidate, voiced strong support for Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program, which allows families to use public funds for private or alternative schooling.

“Parents need to be educated on the fact that they can use the school voucher program,” Butierez said. “Everyone should have an opportunity to use the school voucher program.”

Grijalva criticized the impact of vouchers on public education, warning that they divert resources from public schools.

“And so when we continue to push these vouchers, the people who are capitalizing on [them]…” she said, before being cut off during a heated exchange.

Despite moments of tension, both candidates expressed willingness to continue public discussions ahead of the special general election later this year.

The next official debate is scheduled for Aug. 21, though organizers say additional public forums may be scheduled before then.