Casa Video and Film Bar celebrates 10th anniversary with a nod to the past and a toast to the future

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the age of streaming, where video stores are a rare find, Casa Video and Film Bar in Midtown stands as a testament to the enduring power of community and film culture.

As the local icon celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Film Bar on New Year’s Eve, it continues to thrive by offering a unique blend of nostalgia, selection and innovation.

Gala and Ray Mellenberndt first opened Casa Video in 1983 near Grant and Campbell, catering to Tucson's cinephiles with a collection of classics, foreign films and documentaries. They originally came from Iowa and grew up with parents who owned a theater. After moving to Tucson, the pair quickly noticed the city’s burgeoning film scene and decided to open a video store just as the industry was picking up steam.

“People in Tucson have always appreciated the film arts,” says co-owner Ray Mellenberndt, mentioning the history of Old Tucson and classic films being produced in the city throughout the decades. “We think that film art is just as important as any museum.”

Two years later, the store moved to its current Speedway location with the help of a city loan.

Over the decades, Casa Video has become a beloved fixture for film enthusiasts, offering a curated selection that even the most expansive streaming platforms can’t match.

“We have practically everything here,” he says. “Rather than trying to go from one streaming service to the next, it would probably be easier to get in your car, come down here and take a look.”

He adds that about 80% of the store’s documentaries cannot be found on any streaming service.

That passion for cinema is echoed by customers like Tucson resident Frank Duarte, who continues to frequent the store despite the existence of streaming services. “It’s the experience—coming down, picking out movies and even discovering hidden gems,” Duarte says. He says that his son also enjoys the experience, particularly the noir section, located in the upstairs balcony section of the store.

However, the rise of streaming services posed a challenge for traditional video stores like Casa Video. In 2014, the Mellenberndts took a bold step to ensure their store's survival by adding the Film Bar, a move that has not only sustained the business but also fostered a vibrant community space.

“We decided that if they like beer and movies, let’s try and expand into a bar,” says Ray. “And it’s been going ever since. It’s probably the reason we’ve been able to remain open. It’s created an atmosphere where people can get together and talk about movies. It’s a different atmosphere than any other bar.”

The bar has become a gathering spot for locals like Drew Lemos, who appreciates its cultural value. “It preserves local culture and provides a space for the community to connect on film and have a drink,” Lemos says.

To mark the milestone, Casa Video and Film Bar is hosting a 10th-anniversary party on New Year’s Eve. The festivities include happy hour specials all night, trivia at 7 p.m., and a 10 p.m. screening of The Big Lebowski. As the clock strikes midnight, guests will toast to the new year with champagne and cake.

For those looking to celebrate, Casa Video and Film Bar is located at 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.