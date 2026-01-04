Car donated to Tucson family in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A family is getting blessed this holiday season with a car after being involved in a crash Dec. 11 and has been without reliable transportation since.

Alexander Ward, host of the Tucson-based podcast People Helping People Live, along with the community has come together to help this family.

There will be a community gratitude event Sunday Jan. 4 where the family will receive the keys to the car at Play Yard located at 2530 E Water St from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Ward says this event is about far more than a car.

He explained that this moment is especially meaningful because this family consistently gives back.

"They adopt children and serve others in our community, and without a vehicle, continuing that mission has been incredibly difficult," Ward said in a statement.

Ward says a local mechanic shop is donating their time to ensure the vehicle is safe and reliable. The venue owners are donating the event space. Food is being locally catered and donated.

Music, nonprofit owners, nonprofit presidents, local business owners, investors, and community members all coming together — not for recognition, but to celebrate what’s possible when people show up for one another.

"This is a moment of gratitude. A moment of unity. A moment that shines a light on the many people in Tucson who are quietly making a real difference," Ward said.