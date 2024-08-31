Businesses in Midtown push for safer streets after shooting on August 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Businesses on Speedway and Swan are fighting for safer streets following the Sunday, Aug. 11 shooting that left four people injured.

At Dwight's Glass & Tint, following KGUN 9's coverage of the shooting, Manager Daniel Calderon said a Tucson Police officer went to the shop recommending he file to get a "No Trespass" protection.

He described the "No Trespass" protection as a way to keep trespassers out of the parking lot of the business after hours. The owner of Dwight's filed the paperwork to get the assistance, and was told to call directly to 911.

He said he had to make a call the first weekend after the shooting as the crowds started gathering outside. This wasn't the first time, he said, where they tried to prevent the crowds from growing into his shop's parking lot.

When asked what happened after the call was made, he said, "Absolutely nothing." He added this was the same response he saw in previous attempts.

KGUN 9 reached out to TPD after learning about the incident he attempted to report at 3:00 a.m. on Aug. 18th. According to TPD records, the call was cleared at 4:30 a.m. after police found the cars he reported had by that time left the parking lot. The call was reported as a low priority because there were no weapons or other violations.

"It's discouraging," said Calderon. "We're doing our part, and nothing's being handled."

There are several vacant units around Dwight's Glass and Tint in the strip mall on the southwest corner of Speedway and Swan. One of the units used to be Empire Tattoo, which is now located on Fourth Avenue south of Speedway.

“I left because there was a shooting every weekend," said Empire Tattoo Owner Josh Teran. "And by the time I left, there had been at least ten bodies picked up from that corner. Even if it wasn’t on my property, every time I would open up Facebook, there was a picture of my building.”

He moved from the area this year in February, and said his windows had been shot through four times in the shop's nine years at that location.

“It drove down business, the area just started to get worse and worse. That hookah lounge does not care about its surrounding businesses,” he said.

He told KGUN 9 he had also filed to get the "No Trespass" protection. When asked if anyone from TPD responded after his reports to 911, he said “No, just when people got shot."

At Empire Tattoo's new location, Josh Teran said he's seen police enforcing the area much more than at his last location.

"I guess this is an area people care about, so I moved to it. Over there, not so much,” he said.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates as businesses push for solutions.