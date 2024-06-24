Businesses, city continue monsoon clean-up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The impacts of Saturday's monsoon storms are still visible in Midtown.

Areas near the Rillito River, and Country Club road in between Fort Lowell and Glenn saw extensive flooding.

Construction workers were out on Country Club all Monday morning sweeping up debris and drying the road off.

Saturday’s storm flooded the street; some local businesses even said there was a brief power surge.

Danny's Baboquivari Lounge, 2910 E. Fort Lowell Road, was closed Saturday night due to the storm.

“This whole parking lot was flooded, maybe two feet, three feet deep," Owner Erik Hulten said.

He said it was only the second time it’s been closed due to monsoon in his over-15 years of ownership.

Inside, the fans are on, as the whole area by the pool tables also flooded.

Adam Klepp

“There was two feet of water in here, this door was shut. I opened it and it all poured out. But this section was just full of water," Hulten said.

The bar was able to reopen on Sunday.

The damages will cost some money and time to fix, but Hulten it’s nothing major.

He says his main concern is staff who lost a big Saturday night of pay and tips.

“When we’re closed, that’s six people not getting paid that night. So it’s tough to be closed and people not having the money to survive—everything is really expensive," Hulten said.