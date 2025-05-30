Bring your dog to the Tucson Botanical Gardens this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors this summer without leaving your four-legged friend behind? The Tucson Botanical Gardens has you covered.

Beginning Sunday, June 1, dogs are officially welcome as part of the seasonal "Dog Days of Summer" program. For $5 on top of admission, visitors can bring their well-behaved, leashed pups to explore the gardens’ shaded pathways, take in the floral scents and enjoy a dog-friendly menu at the on-site cafe — featuring options like a rice bowl with protein, eggs and sweet potato, and a banana split topped with whipped cream and blueberries.

The program runs through Sept. 30 and is open to both members and general visitors.

"We make sure that the dogs are comfortable here," said Caitlin Hill, membership and development manager at Tucson Botanical Gardens. "There are water bowls throughout the gardens, and in case of an emergency — we've all been there — there are also doggy poop bag stations available."

Hill, who regularly visits the gardens with her own dog, Mango, said the location has become her go-to spot for summer walks. She added that pet owners can also purchase a dog membership, which includes a $20 tag for one dog and $10 for each additional dog.

"They can come all summer long," she said.

Visitors can also submit photos of their pets to be featured on the gardens’ "Good Pups of the Week" bulletin board, located near the entrance.

“We'll have a board with several dogs every week that we're featuring,” Hill said. “People can send us their photos to our website or they can tag us on Instagram, Facebook at Tucson Botanical and get your dog on the board.”

In addition to the pet-friendly perks, the gardens are offering $5 admission for all guests on Fridays throughout the summer. Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the gardens will be closed on July 4.

For more information about visiting with your dog or purchasing a dog membership, visit here.