BREAKING: Large police presence near Speedway and Swan after shooting

No suspects are in custody
Heavy police presence in the parking lot of Chase Bank near Speedway and Swan.
Police activity and helicopter search underway near Speedway and Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police and S.W.A.T. officers gathered early Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Chase Bank near Speedway and Swan as part of a large-scale search following reports of gunfire.

According to TPD, the incident began around 12:15 a.m. near E. Bellevue Street. A patrol officer was investigating a report of shots heard in the area when additional shots were fired nearby. The officer requested backup, and a large-scale search was carried out.

Several neighborhoods along Swan were blocked off, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety sent a helicopter to help with the search. So far, a suspect has not been located.

Police say no injuries or property damage were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

