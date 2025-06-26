BREAKING: Large police presence near Speedway and Swan after shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police and S.W.A.T. officers gathered early Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Chase Bank near Speedway and Swan as part of a large-scale search following reports of gunfire.

According to TPD, the incident began around 12:15 a.m. near E. Bellevue Street. A patrol officer was investigating a report of shots heard in the area when additional shots were fired nearby. The officer requested backup, and a large-scale search was carried out.

Several neighborhoods along Swan were blocked off, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety sent a helicopter to help with the search. So far, a suspect has not been located.

Police say no injuries or property damage were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.