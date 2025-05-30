Boys & Girls Club offers affordable, enriching summer camp for Tucson youth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With school out for the summer, many Southern Arizona families are turning to the Boys & Girls Club for affordable, engaging childcare.

“We don’t just want them to be at home all day on electronics,” said Maritza L., Clubhouse Director. “We teach life skills, help them manage emotions and offer STEM activities that build their future.”

Programs like SMART Moves help kids regulate emotions, while older teens can take part in internships and career training at the club’s new tech center.

“It gives you a sense of work ethic,” said teen participant Ameliz L. “It’s preparing me for real jobs.”

Along with learning, the camp also emphasizes fun and friendship.

“It’s a great place to make friends and learn things you wouldn’t learn anywhere else,” said camper Anissa L.

The organization’s summer camp offers hands-on learning, emotional development and academic enrichment for just $70 for the entire season. The camp runs weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is open to kids and teens ages 7 to 17.