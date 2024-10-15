Boo at the Zoo returns with spooky fun and new activities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo’s popular Halloween tradition, Boo at the Zoo, is back and bigger than ever this year with new decorations and kid-friendly activities.

“Boo at the Zoo is our most popular family event of the year,” said Deborah Carr, Director of Marketing and Communications at Reid Park Zoo.

The event, which has been a Tucson favorite for over two decades, will welcome more than 3,000 guests each night and feature a magician, a maze, and an alien-themed area. Families can also enjoy classic attractions like the zoo’s carousel.

“It’s super fun; they have a lot of activities, and the kids really love the lights and decorations that they have around the zoo. They also get to dress up in their costumes,” said zoo visitor Janet Otero.

Otero’s son has a special memory from visiting Boo at the Zoo last year, saying, “I think my favorite part was the carousel because I liked going up and down and spinning around.”

Boo at the Zoo also ties in animals education with all the fun. The zoo encourages visitors to choose candy made with sustainably sourced palm oil, helping to prevent habitat loss for animals.

Boo at the Zoo runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. starting Friday, October 18th, at Reid Park Zoo.