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Boo at the Zoo returns to with frights, fun and wildlife at Reid Park Zoo

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KGUN 9
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TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — It’s that time of the year again — the Reid Park Zoo is hosting its popular Boo at the Zoo event for Tucson residents of all ages.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed up in their Halloween best and meet the some of the animals.

Attendees will get to take photos in a pumpkin patch, play games, and even learn about bats.

The event runs from Oct. 21-25, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 21 is Sensory Night, with zoo officials saying, “This evening will have no flashing lights or loud music, and a limited capacity of attendees.”

For complete information, including how to buy tickets, visit https://reidparkzoo.org/event/boo-at-the-zoo-2026/.

Proceeds from the event benefits the zoo’s animal care, operations, and education programs.

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