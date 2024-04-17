Board of Supervisors Choose Chris Ackerley as new Pima County Treasurer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in naming Republican Chris Ackerley to the office of Pima County Treasurer.

Ackerley previously served as a chief deputy in the Treasurer's office and previously was a state lawmaker.

Ackerley replaces Republican Beth Ford, who announced her retirement last month. Her last day in office was April 13. Ackerley will serve until the end of the year.

In November, Ackerley will face off against one of two Democrats, Sami Hamed and Brian Johnson, for a full term.

The Board voted 3 to 2 for Ackerley, with Supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz voting in opposition. Ackerley faced off against Democrat Patty Davidson, a former chief deputy in the treasurer's office.

Grijalva cited concerns about "appointing somebody who is running for the position," fearing that it would influence November's election. She also called Davidson "qualified" for the position.

However, Supervisor Rex Scott pointed out that Democratic voters far outnumber Republicans in Pima County and that Ackerley "still faces daunting numbers in his election bid."