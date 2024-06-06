Bike safety and fun team up at this summer's 'El Grupo' bike camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — School is out for the summer, and Tucson kids are taking to the streets, even in the heat, to ride their bikes.

El Grupo summer bike camp is underway. Over 50 kids this week are hitting the street every morning.

Some like soon to be 4th grader Angel Noriega have the need for speed.

“I like to go really fast," Noriega said.

Instead of sitting in the basement playing video games, they’re braving the heat and learning how to ride a bike together.

“I’m here to learn new skills and have fun with my friends," Jack McClain said.

In addition to having fun, El Grupo campers also learn road safety tips like the importance of staying in a straight line, riding on the far right side of the road, and using hand signals when they want to turn.

Adam Klepp

There’s still time, two weeks, to sign your child up for camp. It costs $275 dollars for the week, but assistance with costs and bikes are available.

“We want to remove financial barriers so we can provide need-based scholarships. We can provide the equipment, so if your bike doesn’t meet the needs of the bike camp we can get them one that fits their size," Camp counselor Jenelle Morales said.

The rewarding goal for El Grupo is the experience of educating the next generation of bikers in Tucson.

“It’s not just a full circle thing, it’s something I love to do," Kaiden Kiracofe said. "Even though I’m older than all the kids, we all become friends, and do something we all love together."