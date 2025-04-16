Beyond bed and baths: entertainment center Roadies opens in former Bed, Bath and Beyond space

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new entertainment venue has opened in midtown Tucson, offering a variety of activities for families and individuals seeking indoor fun.

Roadies Lanes + Games + Gastropub, located at 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 131, is the latest venture from University of Arizona alumni Scott Cassell and Josh Snider, co-owners of RoadHouse Cinemas.

The 35,000-square-foot facility occupies the former Bed Bath & Beyond space adjacent to the existing movie theater.

"We have the axe throwing, laser darts, then we have the bowling, then we have laser tag in the back, and we have the arcades," said Faith Oliver, general manager of RoadHouse and Roadies.

The entertainment center features 14 bowling lanes equipped with Spark Augmented Reality technology, a 120-game arcade, axe throwing, and laser tag.

It also includes a gastropub with a full-service bar and live music on select nights.

"People can come watch a movie, then come next door and go to the arcades and go bowling," Cassell said.

The decision to repurpose the Bed Bath & Beyond space was strategic.

"The Bed, Bath and Beyond was just a big box, so it worked that way. And conversions are a little less expensive to build from the ground up these days," Cassell explained.

Roadies employs nearly 200 people, contributing to the local economy.

"Just always makes you feel good anytime you can employ anyone and help the economy," Cassell said.

Customers have responded positively to the new venue.

"It's really fun, the atmosphere is really awesome. The outdoor seating area with the firepits and everything. It's a really cool place for adults like us and for the kids as well," said Benny Martinez, a Roadies customer.

This expansion mirrors a similar concept in Colorado Springs called The Railway. However, there are currently no plans to replicate the model at the Scottsdale location.

Roadies is open Monday through Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit roadhousecinemas.com.