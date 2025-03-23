Beating the heat at the 4th Avenue Street Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s not just the fun heating up at the 4th Avenue Street Fair—it’s also the temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Tucson said the weekend temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above normal for the end of March.

But, Tucsonans at the street fair are prepared.

“Well, we came with our hats, and I came with a fan. And we always bring our water bottles, and sunscreen. Definitely sunscreen.” said Sunny Swick, who attended the fair for the first time with her son.

Sonia Sweeney, another attendee with her family, added, “We bring our hats. I got an umbrella. I have my water bottle, and then extra water bottles, too. And we make sure we sunblock our faces, and we also bring it with us to reapply.”

Swick and Sweeney are prepared, but others have been affected by the heat.

“You can tell. Some people will go into a shaded area, take a break,” said Sweeney.

If you begin to feel signs of heat exhaustion, such as nausea or dizziness, there is a medical and first aid crew at booth 235 at the street fair. They recommend contacting an employee or one of the police officers stationed on every block for help.

The key to staying safe: dressing for the heat, bringing your own water, sunscreen, and shade.

“As long as we’re prepared, we enjoy it, and it’s a great time,” Sweeney said.

The Fourth Avenue Spring Fair runs March 21-23, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to dusk each day.