Be The Light Ministry hosts Haircuts 4 Hope in Tucson

Be The Light Ministry's Haircuts 4 Hope event is back this year, hoping to serve even more people than last year’s 150 attendees. The event provides haircuts and empowerment to the homeless community in Tucson.

Ryan Collins, the founder of Haircuts 4 Hope, mentioned how even a haircut could mean more to some. "I know what it does for an individual when you get a haircut—you feel good, you have a different mindset," he said.

Collins, who has battled addiction and has a brother living on the streets, understands the impact of small acts of kindness. "When my brother and I were hanging out, he told me how much a pair of socks meant to him and it’s much more than a simple haircut; it’s trying to bring them back to life," Collins said.

The event is about showing love and reminding people they are cared for. "It’s empowering. It’s a reminder that people still love them. That’s my mission—no matter how lost or abandoned you feel, we ultimately have a maker that loves you, and I’m here to tell you that we love you," Collins said.

Haircuts 4 Hope will take place this Saturday, June 1, at Santa Rita Park from 1:30-3:30 PM.