Be The Light Ministries hosts annual Toys 4 Hope event to spread joy locally and abroad

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Be The Light Ministries is bringing holiday cheer to children in need through its second annual Toys 4 Hope Car and Bike Show. The event, aimed at providing toys for less fortunate children, also extends its reach past Tucson to communities beyond our border.

Founded by Ryan Collins, Be The Light Ministries is dedicated to ensuring every child experiences the joy of Christmas, regardless of their circumstances. Last year, 450 children received gifts and this year the ministry is expanding its efforts even further.

“We want to make sure every child feels loved and special, especially during the holiday season,” Collins said. “It’s about showing them that they are valued, no matter what their situation is.”

Toys 4 Hope not only supports local families, but also provides donations to children in Mexico. Five days before Christmas last year, the ministry delivered over 250 toys, along with food and clothing, to children in need in Mexico.

This year the ministry plans to extend its outreach even further by sending donations to partners in Africa; sharing the love and support from the Tucson community across the globe.

The Toys 4 Hope event will feature a car and bike show, food, activities and more. But for Collins, the most rewarding part of the event is seeing the joy on children’s faces when they receive their Christmas gifts.

“It’s about encouraging them and reminding them that things will get better,” he said.

The event will take place this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrio Barbershop, located in Midtown near Broadway and Swan.