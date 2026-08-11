Banana’s big break: Tucson silkie chicken gets her own Dutch Bros sticker

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A silkie chicken named Banana has become a local legend at the Dutch Bros on 22nd and Alvernon in Tucson — and the coffee chain honored her with her very own sticker.

VANESSA GONGORA Banana's very own exclusive Dutch Bros sticker

Dutch Bros releases stickers once a month, but Monday marked a special drop with an exclusive Banana sticker available only at that Tucson location. To get one, customers had to buy a drink. The stickers were all gone by 10 a.m.

Banana visits the drive-thru with her owner, Britnei Ferrell, nearly every day and orders a pup cup. The regular visits made Banana a favorite among staff.

Breanna Nicol, a full-time shift lead at Dutch Bros, said the chicken has become part of the location's daily rhythm.

"It honestly brightens everyone's day in there. Like it's just one of those things that's like, we're always go, go, go, and we're so customer based here that we got to know her, we got to know all the things, and we got to love this chicken," Nicol said. "And like honestly, if a shift happens and the chicken doesn't come through, we're like, what do we do now?"

For Nicol, the sticker was unlike anything she had seen in her time with the company.

"I worked for the company for six years and I've never seen them do, like a customer-based sticker, where they saw the customer and they created it around them, which was really cool to see." Nicol said.

Farrell said the recognition caught her off guard.

"It was crazy. I didn't believe it." Ferrell said.

Ferrell's 7-year-old daughter Cheyenne said she is happy to see others fall in love with 6-month-old Banana too.

"I love her when she walks and when like, when she cuddles with her baby chicks." Cheyenne said.

JORDAN WERNER

Cheyenne's friend Leilani feels the same way.

"I like when she cuddles people. When I snuggle her, she snuggles me back and lays her head on me," Leilani said.

The sticker drop drew a crowd. Many people stopped to meet Banana and take pictures. Some even made the trip from out of state.

"One of our first customers, they drove down from San Diego, which was pretty cool, and they camped out." Nicol said. "I got here about 4:30 this morning and I already had about 15 cars in line and there was like about 10 people sitting outside waiting for our doors to open. They are serious for stickers and they're just serious about Dutch as well."

Ferrell's best friend, Jordan Werner, said she always had a feeling Banana would become a sensation.

"Honestly, I kind of saw it coming only for the simple fact that Banana comes to Dutch Bros almost every day in Britnei's car and she orders her a pup cup." Werner said.

Ferrell says Banana loves a lot more than pup cups. She also enjoys going paddleboarding down the salt river.

Follow Banana on Instagram to keep up with her latest adventures.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.