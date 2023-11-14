Ballet Tucson set to make performance history at fall concert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ballet Tucson is set to take the stage this weekend for their annual fall concert. This show will bring choreography that you normally wouldn’t see from an everyday ballet production— that’s because you have to get approved to do it.

“Tucson deserves great art here in this community. It's not just for New York City, San Francisco and Seattle to have these iconic inspiring works," said Margaret Mullin, Artistic Director of Ballet Tucson. "We need to bring these to the heart of Tucson."

It’s a triple-bill show featuring two works by the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Balanchine is the founder of ballet in America, including the world-famous New York City Ballet. Not all ballet companies are approved to perform Balanchine works and they are really sought after internationally.

“The Balanchine trust which is the entity that controls the intellectual property around the Balanchine choreography is very specific," said Mullin. "They review us every year and decide whether or not we get to add new works, add more challenging works or not add any works.

The New York City Ballet is the nation's first ballet company and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Balanchine is a name so celebrated that just last month the Empire State Building lit up in “Balanchine Blue” to honor the big milestone and Tucson is part of this celebration.

"They're very intentional with their decisions around which companies internationally get to present his ballet and Ballet Tucson has really been growing a relationship with the trust," said Mullin.

This rare opportunity to see this type of choreography is happening Nov. 17 to Nov. 19 at the Leo Rich Theater in downtown Tucson.

-Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm

-Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm

-Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 pm

-Sunday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm

For more information visit their website or call (520) 903-1445.