Back-to-School Bash hopes to unite and support Tucson families

A Better Community (ABC) is hosting a back-to-school bash at the Dunbar Pavilion tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. The event, organized by ABC founders Trehon and Carmishun Coleman, aims to provide school supplies, uniforms, and more to local families.

“We want the community to know the three C’s: we’re caring, we’re compassionate, and we’re coming together to make A Better Community,” said Trehon Coleman. The event will feature over 20 community partners, offering various resources and activities.

“Our goal is to make this a one-stop shop for K-12 families,” Trehon said. “We want people to leave feeling prepared for school and connected to the community.”

In addition to distributing supplies, the event will offer face painting, free food, and other fun activities for kids. “It’s a family-friendly event,” said Trehon. “When kids come out, their families do too, which helps us make a bigger impact.”

Carmishun Coleman mentioned the importance of the event for the entire family. “We’re passing out new and gently used school uniforms,” she said.

ABC's mission is to ensure Tucson kids feel their best for the first day of school. “We want everyone to be equipped, entertained, and encouraged,” Trehon said. “Our goal is to make sure students have everything they need to start school ready.”

The back-to-school bash is open to all K-12 families. Visit the Dunbar Pavilion tonight from 5 to 7 p.m while supplies last.