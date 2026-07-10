Artist Kat Swan paints shelter dogs to help them find forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About a year and a half ago, Kat Swan left her corporate job. After losing her dog, Mira, she found a new purpose through painting portraits of shelter dogs, hoping the artwork helps them get adopted.

“I used to work at Raytheon. I used to do insurance, things like that, but I've never been more fulfilled or happier in my life," Swan says.

Kat Swan Swan holding her portrait of Mira

“Losing an animal that loves you so purely and there's no complicated, complex feelings, I had to do something," Swan explains.

Now, Swan spends her time painting portraits of shelter dogs, including Annabelle. “She's 9.5 years old. She's been in and out of the shelter, found as a stray 12 times," Swan says.

Athena Kehoe Portrait of Annabelle

Swan says she intentionally paints dogs that people might otherwise overlook. When one of those dogs is adopted, the portrait goes with them, if the owner wants it.

“Whoever adopts her, and hopefully it's her forever home for the rest of her life, will also get this beautiful portrait for free," Swan says.

Annabelle's portrait is now hanging at the Monica Downtown.

Athena Kehoe Portraits hanging at the Monica

Swan says partnering with restaurants to display the portraits helps bring more attention to the animals. She also started a sponsorship program that helps cover the cost of creating more paintings.

“I started a program where people can sponsor a pet portrait so they can specify, hey, we really want you to paint Annabelle, or we want you to paint this, and so even $5 helps," Swan explains.

For Swan, every portrait is about giving a shelter dog another chance to be seen. She hopes the paintings help each one find a home.

“She's important enough to take up canvas space," Swan says.

For more on Swan's work, click here.