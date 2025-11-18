Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Art therapy group at CODAC sketching a path toward healing

In CODAC’s 12-week art therapy class, one Tucson man is turning pencils and paint into tools for healing, growth, and emotional recovery.
In CODAC’s 12-week art therapy class, one Tucson man is turning pencils and paint into tools for healing, growth, and emotional recovery.
Art therapy group at CODAC sketching a path toward healing
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marty Duran is discovering how much art can guide him and bring peace into his day.

“I love coming to this class. If it wasn't for this, I don't know what I'd do. This helps me get clarity," Duran explains.

Screenshot 2025-11-17 at 6.59.39 PM.png
Duran drawing

CODAC is an organization focused on health and recovery. Art is becoming a powerful tool for people working through pain, trauma, and major life challenges.

“My left hip, I was born with pre-bone disease," Duran explains, "By the time, ages of 3 and 10, my whole left side stopped growing.”

The 12-week art program takes place once a week. Bre Moreno is a recovery coach at CODAC, and Marty is in her art program.

“I build a curriculum of different subjects we can go over for people to work on such as anger communication styles, dealing with stress and stuff like that so it's a specific skill we work on. I do a little lecture on it and then I create my own projects that pairs up with it," Moreno says.

Duran says when he's creating art, he isn't thinking about his pain. “My health might be not in the best of shape, but when I come here, my health doesn’t mean anything.”

Moreno explains the art allows them to view different phases of their lives, and sometimes without realizing it, how much they've grown. "Marty, you know, he tells me all the time what it does for him and it makes me feel good that it's actually working," she says.

Even others around Marty are noticing the difference it makes for him. “I had somebody drop me off one time, and he said you know, every time I pick you up or drop you off here, he says I see a shine in your eyes, he says it's just, you’re doing the right thing, you’re staying positive.”

The art program is available for CODAC members. To become involved in this group, someone can call to get enrolled in services at (520) 327-4505 or visit their website.

“I was isolating myself too much, and, I've enjoyed every moment I came here. And if I'm not here, that means I have an appointment!" Duran says.

———
Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism