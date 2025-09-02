Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Armory Park closes for major renovation project through summer of 2026

The $1.71 million initiative is expected to continue through summer 2026 and is funded by the voter-approved Tucson Delivers Proposition 407 bond program.
Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 10.24.17 AM.png
KGUN 9
Closure notice for Armory Park
Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 10.24.17 AM.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Tuesday, September 2, Armory Park (222 S. Fifth Ave.) will be closed for a renovation project led by Tucson Parks and Recreation. The $1.71 million initiative is expected to continue through summer 2026 and is funded by the voter-approved Tucson Delivers Proposition 407 bond program.

The renovation plan includes several new features and upgrades designed to enhance the park’s functionality and community appeal. Planned improvements include:

  • A new shade structure
  • Plaza space with benches and picnic tables
  • A dog park
  • Upgraded lighting
  • Renovated restrooms, irrigation systems, and sidewalks

Since 2023, Tucson Parks and Recreation has engaged the community through surveys, block parties, and local events to shape the project’s design and priorities. A historic review process for the site began in January 2024.

Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 10.21.27 AM.png
Armory Park

While fencing will go up on Sept. 2, the Armory Park Recreation Center will remain open throughout construction. However, park-goers should note that access to the green space will be restricted during the renovation period.

Due to the park’s central location near the Tucson Children’s Museum, particular focus is being placed on how these neighboring spaces can work together to serve the community. Improvements will be concentrated on the park’s green space, with no planned upgrades to the Armory Senior Center or the Children’s Museum buildings themselves.

Tucson Parks and Recreation expressed appreciation to neighborhood and community partners for their input and involvement in shaping the future of this beloved downtown park.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism