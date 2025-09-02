Armory Park closes for major renovation project through summer of 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Tuesday, September 2, Armory Park (222 S. Fifth Ave.) will be closed for a renovation project led by Tucson Parks and Recreation. The $1.71 million initiative is expected to continue through summer 2026 and is funded by the voter-approved Tucson Delivers Proposition 407 bond program.

The renovation plan includes several new features and upgrades designed to enhance the park’s functionality and community appeal. Planned improvements include:



A new shade structure

Plaza space with benches and picnic tables

A dog park

Upgraded lighting

Renovated restrooms, irrigation systems, and sidewalks

Since 2023, Tucson Parks and Recreation has engaged the community through surveys, block parties, and local events to shape the project’s design and priorities. A historic review process for the site began in January 2024.

KGUN 9 Armory Park

While fencing will go up on Sept. 2, the Armory Park Recreation Center will remain open throughout construction. However, park-goers should note that access to the green space will be restricted during the renovation period.

Due to the park’s central location near the Tucson Children’s Museum, particular focus is being placed on how these neighboring spaces can work together to serve the community. Improvements will be concentrated on the park’s green space, with no planned upgrades to the Armory Senior Center or the Children’s Museum buildings themselves.

Tucson Parks and Recreation expressed appreciation to neighborhood and community partners for their input and involvement in shaping the future of this beloved downtown park.