Banner doctor talks early detection amid state's low lung cancer screening rates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Arizona, lung cancer screening rates remain very low. One Banner doctor is trying to spread awareness on screenings to improve early detection.

Data from the American Lung Association shows Arizona’s lung cancer screening rate is 1.3%, which is much lower than screening rates for other cancers like breast and colorectal cancer.

Dr. Stephanie Worrell, section chief for thoracic surgery at Banner says most of her patients have no suspicion of lung cancer before their diagnosis.

“A lot of the people I see don't actually come through screening, but they come because they had a lung nodule incidentally found they either were in the emergency room or they had a scan for something else. But they weren't actually looking for lung cancer," said Dr. Worrell.

Dr. Worrell says low lung cancer screening rates could mean some people are not receiving potentially life-saving treatment.

“Almost 20% of cancer are non-smokers and two-thirds of them are women who never smoked," Dr. Worrell said.

Jeanne Ritenour was 65 years old when she had her first lung cancer screening.

“No symptoms, no pain, no cough, no anything. I decided the smartest thing to do when they offer a preventative screening is to take it, so we did and had I not done that I probably would not be here today," said Ritenour.

Ritenour says even as a smoker, the positive result of stage 2b lung cancer was shocking because of her active lifestyle.

“So, they immediately set me up for surgery and they removed the lower lobe of my right lung, and that way they got lymph nodes with it as well," said Ritenour.

Now, at 68 years old, Ritenour is in remission after chemotherapy and radiation. She thanks the Arizona Foundation for Cancer for their support throughout her cancer journey.

"Life is precious, life is precious," Ritenour said.

Ritenour encourages people to get screened because it was the early detection through screenings—not symptoms—that saved her life.

"Talk to your primary. This is what I want done. What's the earliest when I can get it done? I mean, I wish that there was some way these insurance companies could just offer preventative screening to whoever needs it when they need it and it's a peace of mind," said Ritenour.