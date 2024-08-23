Watch Now
Arizona Democrats celebrate Harris-Walz ticket at watch party

Pima County Democrats host watch party in Tucson for Kamala Harris speech at Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Pima County Democrats host watch party in Tucson for Kamala Harris speech at Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Democrats held a watch party the final night of the Democratic National Convention. In the final speech of the night, Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the nomination for Democratic nominee for president.

Democrats from around the county met at Tucson BBQ restaurant Brother John's Beer Bourbon and BBQ for the event. Many local voters and politicians were happy that Harris was the name on top of the Democratic ticket.

Three Arizona Democrats, Sen. Mark Kelly, his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and Rep. Ruben Gallego, took the DNC stage in Chicago the evening of Aug. 22. Earlier in the week, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero spoke at the convention.

