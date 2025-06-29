Arizona Autism Charter Schools expands to serve elementary students in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In midtown on Saturday, a school focused on the needs of students with autism celebrated its expansion to serve elementary school students.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 31 children aged 8 have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Arizona Autism Charter Schools first opened its Tucson campus, located at 1300 S. Belvedere Avenue, in 2023 for middle school and high school students.

The tuition-free public charter school is now enrolling students for kindergarten through second grade, while gauging interest for third through fifth grades. The school’s Campus Director of ABA Practices, Brittany Parmigiane, explained that based on interest, they will add those grade levels this year, as well.

“Watching these kids come here and absolutely thrive and feel excited to come to school, instead of it just being something else they have to do is incredible, I absolutely love it,” said Parmigiane.

Parent Justine Stone explained that she’s found it to be a place that addresses her middle school son’s needs.

“AZACS immediately was like, ‘He’s got a speech device? No problem. He’s got sensory needs? We got it.’ So it just seemed like such an amazing fit,” Stone shared.

Now, her younger son, who is an incoming first-grader, will be one of the first to attend the new elementary school.

According to school staff, there is a 3-1 student-to-staff ratio. Class sizes typically consist of around 12 students, but they often break into smaller groups.

“It’s really tailored and individualized based on their assessments, where they’re at at that present moment and developing their own educational program to fit them,” Parmigiane explained.

With this new expansion, Stone, who is also part of the school’s Parent Teacher Association, is looking forward to continuing to grow their community.

“Our upper campus parents can mentor our lower campus parents,” she said. “Even our fifth-grade parents will be able to mentor our first-grade parents.”

The school will be able to serve about 60 elementary students this upcoming year and grow in years to follow.

The school is currently enrolling students and hiring staff for the next school year. The first day of school is August 4.