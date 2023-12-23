Anita Street Market: Looking for a Christmas Miracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local Midtown market is at risk of closing after the same family has owned and operated it since 1986, but they haven't given up hope just yet.

Community members gathered for the 39th annual Nana and Tata’s Miracle in Barrio Anita, hosted through Anita Street Market, which is located at 849 N. Anita Ave.

This annual holiday event serving as a fundraiser to save the business from foreclosure featured:



Live music

Free toys for kids

Visit from Santa Claus

Anita Street Market Owner Grace Soto says the business was passed down to her from her grandparents. It has become a staple in the neighborhood for decades and they're best known for their handmade flour tortillas.

Soto reveals they need close to $100,000 to stop the foreclosure, which is expected to happen on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2024.

“I just want to say to all small businesses, si se puede, and don't give up if you're struggling. I hope that we can make way to give markets and small businesses of any kind more support so they can keep thriving and making Tucson what it is,” Soto said.