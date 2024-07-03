Amid higher prices, families shop for the best Fourth of July BBQ deals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite the rise in grocery prices, people are still excited for those Fourth of July cookouts.

Families shopping at Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market tell me they’re cutting costs by buying more generic food brands, ensuring their Fourth of July food is both affordable and enjoyable.

I met Ashlie and Lourdes, a mother-and-daughter duo shopping at Johnny Gibson's for their pasta salads and drinks to serve around 40-50 people tomorrow. This local market is just one of the many stores they'll be shopping at for the holiday.

“I think more during the holidays, they try to go bigger with the specials and stuff," Ashlie said.

Survey data from the American Farm Bureau shows this year, a Fourth of July cookout for 10 people is $71.22. That’s 5% higher than last year where the same cookout would be $67.73. Ashlie and Lourdes are buying from different grocery stores, keeping an eye out for the best deals.

“Just comparing prices really," Ashlie said. "Maybe more like generic brands is preferably the go-to because of the prices.”

Paul Cisck, Johnny Gibson’s co-owner and general manager, says red meats are pricier right now, but has tips on cheaper meats for the grill.

“If you stick with chicken, if you stick with pork. Pork has been great for a few years now. You’re going to pay about the same as last year.”

Even after the holiday, Ashlie and Lourdes will head back to grocery stores for more.

“Right after the holidays, that’s when we usually catch everything 'cause they’re getting rid of everything and it’s cheaper," said Ashlie.

With thoughtful planning, Tucson families can enjoy good food without feeling the pinch.