Action! Tucson Film Festival celebrates 20 years of cinema downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — This weekend, it's lights, camera, action for movie-goers in midtown and downtown.

The Tucson Film Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this week, marking two decades of fostering the city’s cinematic culture and showcasing films from local, national and international creators.

Founded by Michael Toubassi, the festival began as a collaborative event to celebrate Tucson’s music and film scene, gradually growing into an annual gathering that attracts filmmakers and audiences from across the country and world.

“It’s crazy and amazing,” Toubassi said of the festival’s two-decade milestone. “I didn’t think it would go past 10 years...but before we knew it, 15 and then it seemed like, well, we got to make it to 20 now.”

This year’s lineup includes seven feature films and over 20 short films, with all entries making their Arizona debut.

“For the 20th anniversary, we’ve got a couple of world premieres on some short films, so that’s really exciting,” Toubassi said.

The festival opens with "Laws of Man," a thriller featuring Harvey Keitel, Keith Carradine, and Dermot Mulroney, screened at Roadhouse Cinemas at 4811 E Grant Rd Suite 150.

For Toubassi, hosting films featuring high-profile talent alongside local filmmakers underscores the festival’s mission of bringing diverse cinematic experiences to Tucson.

Among the local contributions is "Happy Birthday, Jamie," a short film directed by Ryan Claussen and produced by Tucson-based actor and filmmaker Amy Crater.

Claussen and Crater’s film, which premieres at the festival, highlights the collaborative nature of Tucson’s film community, which Crater describes as “really special” and supportive.

“This is a world premiere for us,” said Crater, an actor and producer based in Tucson. “We’re excited to see what people think of it, and hopefully make some collaborations at the festival.”

The festival is held primarily at The Screening Room, a historic venue for independent film in Tucson, where attendees can experience a variety of genres, from music documentaries to narrative thrillers.

For Toubassi, who continues to work in documentary film, the Tucson Film Festival is not only a celebration of film but also a vehicle for community engagement and cultural enrichment.

He emphasizes the festival’s role in drawing attention to Tucson’s unique cinematic history, while inspiring both locals and visitors to consider the city as a creative hub for future projects.

“Tucson has so much to offer, and people really respond well to it,” he said. “They don’t realize what kind of vibrant film scene exists here.”