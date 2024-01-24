Abortion, housing, border security: Governor Katie Hobbs speaks addresses Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tuscon Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Arizona Leadership Council hosted the Governor's State Report where Governor Katie Hobbs broke down key issues for Arizonans. With many elected officials in attendance, like Mayor Regina Romero and Representative Raul Grijalva, Hobbs began the speech by talking about the border.

"Where we are taking action on the border where the federal government has so clearly failed," she said.

She said that no single entity can face the crisis at the border and she emphasized working together as a community. Hobbs promised more investments in border security and she launched Operation Secure, a border coordination office within the Department of Homeland Security.

"Whether you're an NGO, law enforcement or small business, you are constantly working every day to support this community when the federal government has failed to do so," she said. "I have been able to see your efforts first hand as I've visited Tucson early on in my administration."

She moved into the topic of affordable housing, jobs and the economy. She said the home buyers assistance program has helped more people buy homes.

"Our housing crisis has erased feelings of prosperity for too many," Hobbs said. "It should be affordable for a family to buy a house in Arizona."

Hobbs outlined the different ways the state is trying to help people when it comes to evictions and other housing issues.

"We also allocated money to provide legal aid for up to $1 million more Arizonans that are facing eviction and housing insecurity," she said.

As Arizona faces a shrinking Colorado River and a long term drought, Hobbs said Arizona is at the forefront of water conservation.

"We have to have open and honest conversations about our water future," she said. "We have to work on securing water future and we must continue to adapt while also maintaining status as water leaders."

She also said water and drought don't care about party registration.

“We can only protect our water supply by working together," Hobbs said.

On the topic of education in Arizona, she said the state will continue to make investments in public schools. She said it's paramount that teachers get paid a livable wage.

“I know what having a high quality public education means to families," Hobbs said.

Hobbs also said it's important to ensure that all Arizonans have access to higher education at the three instate universities.

"We are early in this journey but we should be proud of our state universities that are building a strong future," she said.

She moved into the topic of abortion, where she said abortion will not be outlawed on her watch.

"These deeply personal decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor, not between politicians," she said. "I will always defend Arizonans freedoms. And I refuse to back down in the face of those who want to criminalize doctors and outlaw abortion. It's not happening on my watch."