A "Truly Spooktacular" surprise at Tucson Medical Center for Children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center (TMC) hosted the 11th annual "Truly Spooktacular” event at TMC for Children. Employees from Truly Nolen Pest & Termite Control volunteered to dress up and visit the kids with Halloween-themed arts and crafts.

Their intention is to spread spooky joy to all kids and families who are spending time in the hospital during the holidays.

Michelle Nolen, owner of Truly Nolen, started this event in 2013 after her own experience with having a child in the hospital.

“We were spending a lot of times at hospitals and I saw what the amazing people who are child life specialists, they would come in and do activities like that with us and it was such a moment where we could breathe," said Nolen.

Some of the characters Truly Nolen employees dressed up as were the Cat in the Hat, Luigi, and Black Panther.

One 10-year-old patient, Addy, says this surprise is just in time for her birthday which lands on Halloween.

Addy says her birthday wish is to go to Skate Country with her friend Victoria. While she’s still deciding on her costume for this year, Addy shares a couple of her favorites from the past.

“When I was little, a cat and then a pirate," said Addy.

Addy's parents say the "Truly Spooktacular" event was a pleasant

surprise.

"I know it made her (Addy) super happy because she was like, 'I'm just stuck in here,'" said Tara Kronnick, Addy's mom.

After beginning at TMC 11 years ago, Nolen says the “Truly Spooktacular” event has reached 47 hospitals across the U.S. and three Canadian provinces.

“It's taken on a life of its own and that's fantastic that we can help bring a helpful distraction to any of the children and their families that are at a hospital because it is never fun to be at a hospital," Nolen said.

Truly Nolen is hosting a car show on Veterans Day where everyone is invited to “stuff the limo” with toys for local children this holiday season.

More details on the event are here.