A stable place to grow: Kids build confidence at TRAK

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local nonprofit is helping kids build confidence with a little help from horses. The Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, known as TRAK, uses animal-assisted learning to support children as they grow and develop new skills.

Mina Rowe has been coming to TRAK for the past six years. “This is pretty much my second home,” Mina says.

Athena Kehoe Mina tending to horse stalls

Mina balances school and the challenges of growing up while making time for what she loves most, which is working with animals. She says being at the ranch has helped her form meaningful connections.

“I feel like it's a very therapeutic thing and there's a lot of love for a lot of animals. Like I have a lot of good connections with animals,” Mina explains.

At first glance, the property may look like a typical ranch, but Mina’s dad says it has become much more than that for their family.

“Given her a lot of confidence in what she can do, her skills, to the point where she now, you know, is showing other people how to be around the animals safely and deal with them and work with them,” Mina's dad, William, explains.

TRAK offers programs such as Animal Assisted Life Skills, which organizers say help clients better understand their own behavior. Mina volunteers at the ranch and also takes horse-riding lessons, gaining hands-on experience along the way.

Athena Kehoe TRAK Ranch

Looking ahead, Mina already sees how her time at the ranch connects to her future goals.

“In the future I do want to be a vet, so I think this is a really also a really good experience to get that knowledge,” she said.

Mina’s dad says the bond she has formed with animals at a young age is already shaping her future.

“Teaches them responsibility. They have to, you know, get up early and come out and feed and clean the stalls here, um, so that's a very good positive aspect of being around animals. They're 24/7. They don't stop,” William explains.

Memberships are also available at TRAK. Co-Founder and Executive Director, Scott Tilley, says TRAK recently purchased new land that is owned by Pima County. He explains that furthers their partnership with the Tucson community.