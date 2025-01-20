A shimmering start: Tucson's first public gem showcases begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the 2025 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show around the corner, several early shows have begun giving visitors a first look at this year’s exhibits.

The Rock Yard Tucson Gem Show by Barlow Gems is back for its 43rd year and is one of the first shows kicking off this year’s gem show. It's one of 40 gem show locations across Tucson.

“Tucson is the world's largest gem and mineral show. The world lands on the doorstep here," said Bruce Barlow of Barlow Gems.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Barlow and his wife Debbie started their show early this year to connect with gem enthusiasts.

“We get to sit down, we talk with people, we discuss things. You digging here? Are you digging there? It’s a soft opening, but it's a good opening," said Barlow.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Visit Tucson says every year, over 65,000 people from around the world arrive in Tucson for the three-week-long event.

“It's very important for the city of Tucson, very important for the people here. This show tells us what we're going to do for the year," Barlow said.

The shows are a chance to get a glimpse of one-of-a-kind gems.

Barlow showed me their stromatolite from England. He says stromatolite is one of the oldest forms of life on Earth.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

This show means so much to the Barlows that they started getting ready for this year’s show as soon as last year’s ended.

“As soon as we’re done with this, we basically get 5-7 days off," Barlow said.

For the Barlows this is not just work, it’s something they truly enjoy.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“It's a lot of work, yes, but it's the excitement, the thrill of the hunt, the thrill of the chase, you know, trying to find what's going to be the next go," said Barlow.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Barlow Gems sells rough rock, minerals, gemstone cabochons and more. The Rock Yard can be found at 615 W. Lester St.

The Gem Show Winter Showcase is February 1-16, 2025. Show listings are here.