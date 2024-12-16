"A sanctuary": Salvation Army Hospitality House makes meals, beds available during freezing winter days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deeper into the southern Arizona winter, the aroma and warmth of the clam chowder filled the dining hall of the Salvation Army's Hospitality House off Speedway and Main.

When temperatures reach freezing degrees, the Salvation Army hosts its Warming Hearts and Souls program. Staff will open 35 more beds to people who need them, on top of the 104 beds they already have on property.

S.A. said neighbors can come to the house from 3-5 p.m. each day to register. Once they're accepted, a guest gets dinner, a place to sleep and breakfast for the following morning.

“We have showers and laundry, everything for people in need,” Salvation Army Maj. Andres Espinoza said.

For neighbors like Dave Ritter, having a cup of warm soup and a roof over his head is something that makes him grafetul. "This place literally provides a sanctuary," he said.

Ritter, who's staying at the house for a 21-day-stay, said his life changed fast after his second stroke. “I was walking home and literally collapsed,” Ritter said, but after recovering, he found shelter inside the SA house.