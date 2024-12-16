Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

"A sanctuary": Salvation Army Hospitality House makes meals, beds available during freezing winter days

Tucson branch of international charity group has started its 2024 Warming Hearts & Souls program
The Salvation Army Hospitality House
Blake Phillips
The Salvation Army Hospitality House
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deeper into the southern Arizona winter, the aroma and warmth of the clam chowder filled the dining hall of the Salvation Army's Hospitality House off Speedway and Main.

When temperatures reach freezing degrees, the Salvation Army hosts its Warming Hearts and Souls program. Staff will open 35 more beds to people who need them, on top of the 104 beds they already have on property.

S.A. said neighbors can come to the house from 3-5 p.m. each day to register. Once they're accepted, a guest gets dinner, a place to sleep and breakfast for the following morning.
“We have showers and laundry, everything for people in need,” Salvation Army Maj. Andres Espinoza said.

For neighbors like Dave Ritter, having a cup of warm soup and a roof over his head is something that makes him grafetul. "This place literally provides a sanctuary," he said.

Ritter, who's staying at the house for a 21-day-stay, said his life changed fast after his second stroke. “I was walking home and literally collapsed,” Ritter said, but after recovering, he found shelter inside the SA house.

——-
Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism