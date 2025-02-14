A rare site: Unicorn Zebra readies to launch hotel in same building as bar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new hotel concept blending history, modern design, and global inspiration is set to open in downtown Tucson later this month.

Unicorn Zebra, a well-known bar with a South African aesthetic, is expanding into hospitality with an Airbnb-hotel hybrid housed in the historic Citizen Hotel.

Set to debut on Feburary 20, the boutique hotel will feature 10 rooms situated next to and above the bar, offering an intimate experience for guests.

“Weirdly enough, even though it’s so Tucson, it’s also so Cape Town,” said Sandy du Plessis, co-owner of Unicorn Zebra. “And I was like, wouldn’t it be cool if we merged the two inside the space?”

The project is part of a growing trend locally and nationally — repurposing old buildings into boutique hotels to meet the demand for unique, smaller-scale accommodations.

“The cost to build new has really skyrocketed,” said Zabada Abouelhana, senior director at HVS Consulting. “People have been creative in converting other projects, potentially just saving costs and getting something new off the ground.”

For the Unicorn Zebra team, transforming the historic building into a hotel has been a demanding endeavor.

“So much work, I don’t know if I sleep ever,” Sandy du Plessis said.

“The reality is you kind of carry boxes around all day, fix ice machines, paint spaces, assemble furniture,” said co-owner Lorens du Plessis.

Despite the challenges, the couple is committed to maintaining the same hands-on approach once the hotel opens.

“We enjoy the process, and when it’s all done, it’s really worth it,” Lorens du Plessis said.

With Tucson’s peak tourist season underway — boosted by events like the Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase and the Tucson Rodeo — Unicorn Zebra’s new lodging option arrives at an opportune time.

“It just kind of fits in with the whole vibe of the building,” Lorens du Plessis said. “And bringing a bit of a modern feel into a historic building.”

Unicorn Zebra’s grand opening celebration is set for Feb. 20, welcoming both locals and visitors to experience its fusion of Tucson charm and international influence.