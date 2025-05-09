A new 'Step Forward': Senior wellness event set to take over Armory Park Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Pima County's senior population continues to grow, local organizations are stepping up to provide resources and support.

On Saturday, May 10, the "Step Forward for Senior Wellness" event will take place at Armory Park, aiming to connect older adults and their families with vital health and wellness services.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2022, 22% of Pima County residents are aged 65 or older, reflecting a significant portion of the community.

The upcoming event seeks to address the unique needs of this demographic by offering a range of activities and information.

The event is the brainchild of Zachary Owens, an AmeriCorps intern at Armory Park Senior Center.

"It originated unfortunately due to my grandfather… he was dealing with Parkinson’s," Owens said. "And towards the end of his life I was like, well I want to do something to honor him."

Attendees can expect a variety of offerings, including a charity walk, an indoor health fair, nonprofit resource tents, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities.

"We’re gonna make it an indoor and outdoor event," Owens said. "We wanted to really do something larger than what we’ve done before."

The event also serves as a space for community connection and support.

Sandra Sierra, a regular at Armory Park Senior Center for over three years, shared her perspective.

"I come here to mingle with everybody and have a good time," she said. "Seeing people, if they have questions, or just to be around people that have the issues that I have."

Owens emphasized the broader significance of the gathering.

"It’s a good way to not only grieve but celebrate those we have lost and those that are battling," he said. "Because there are so many people that are battling, and we want them to win the battles."

The "Step Forward for Senior Wellness" event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Armory Park, located at 220 S. 5th Ave in Tucson.

The charity walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. For more information, interested individuals can call 520-791-4865 or visit the City of Tucson's Parks and Recreation website.