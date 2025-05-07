A new response: UAPD to take over initial fire alarm response from TFD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is poised to shift its response protocol for campus fire alarms, aiming to reduce the burden on Tucson Fire Department resources.

Over the past two years, TFD has responded to more than 1,000 fire alarms on the university's campus, averaging more than one false alarm per day.

Assistant Chief Barrett Baker noted that "about 99.7% of the time it was indeed a false alarm."

False alarms have been triggered by various factors, including malfunctions, electrical surges, manual pulls, and even burnt popcorn.

"There's a lot of things that can trigger false alarms," Baker said.

Under the proposed intergovernmental agreement, the University of Arizona Police Department would become the first responder to "single indicator" alarms.

"Under this proposal, the University of Arizona Police Department and university personnel will continue to respond immediately to all fire alarms," the university said in a statement to KGUN 9.

TFD would only respond if there is a secondary indicator, such as multiple 911 calls or sprinkler activation. "We'll be responding to UA if there is a secondary indicator," Baker explained.

The university's fire alarm systems are monitored by UAPD, which receives alerts within three seconds of activation. The rapid notification should allow UAPD to assess the situation promptly.

Some students support the proposed change.

"I think it's smart for most cases," said Max Duque, a master's student. "I do think if there was an actual fire, though, it could be dangerous."

The agreement is pending approval by the Tucson Mayor and Council during Tuesday's Tucson City Council meeting.