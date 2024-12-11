A helping hand: Phoenix-based nonprofit hands out gifts, goods to cancer-impacted families

TUCSON, Ariz. — For families grappling with pediatric cancer, the holidays can be more challenging than cheerful.

For 26 single-parent households, thanks to a helping hand via The Singletons, this season feels a little brighter thanks to the nonprofit’s holiday toy drive held at Diamond Children’s Hospital.

The Singletons, a Phoenix-based nonprofit, provides essential support to single-parent families coping with cancer.

“For 19 years, we’ve worked to lighten the load of families battling cancer,” said Jody Boyd, founder and CEO of The Singletons. “This is our second holiday event in Tucson, and it’s wonderful to see our community grow.”

Boyd founded the organization after the loss of her childhood friend Michelle Singleton to breast cancer.

“She was a single mom of four children, and I saw firsthand how overwhelming it was,” Boyd shared. “Our programs mirror the ways her friends and family supported her—providing meals, essentials, and a sense of care.”

At this year’s event, the nonprofit distributed gifts, meal kits, and household necessities.

“Families today are leaving with items ranging from laundry detergent to toothbrushes, plus holiday gifts tailored to their wish lists,” Boyd said.

Volunteer-packed meal kits, including comfort foods like enchiladas and mac and cheese, aim to provide quick, nutritious options during hectic days of treatment.

The impact extends beyond material goods.

Jamie Sanchez, a social worker with Banner University Medical Center, emphasized the importance of these events for the families.

“Cancer can be financially devastating,” Sanchez said. “Many parents have to stop working to care for their child, which compounds the stress of meeting basic needs. These donations make an enormous difference.”

Volunteer efforts, like baking fresh cookies with a local Girl Scout troop, highlight the collaborative spirit behind the event.

“It’s heartwarming to see the community come together,” Sanchez noted. “These families often feel isolated, but programs like this remind them they’re not alone.”

Looking ahead, The Singletons plans to expand its Tucson outreach.

“Our goal is to provide consistent support year-round,” Boyd said. “The holidays are special, but we’re here every month ensuring these families know someone cares.”

To learn more or get involved, visit TheSingletonsAZ.org.