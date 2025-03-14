Watch Now
'A great big hug': Salvation Army care kits drive begins

The Salvation Army Hospitality House
Blake Phillips
The Salvation Army Hospitality House
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army in Tucson began the annual Caring Kits Collection drive where the community can donate hygiene essentials so they can create bags for those in need.

From toothpaste and toothbrushes to chapstick and socks, the Salvation Army is collecting all different items through April 14 at any of their facilities.

“These are some of those essentials that we may take for granted but our guests don’t," Salvation Army's Captain Kristy Church said.

The Salvation Army encourages local businesses, churches and schools to host their own collection drives to help more people donate to the Salvation Army.

Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

