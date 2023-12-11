85 years serving neighbors: Tucson Boys Chorus sells Christmas trees in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's officially the two week countdown to Christmas and you may be running out of time to get a tree. The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus is running a tree lot right now, where you can not only get that tree, but give back to the longest lasting community choir in the country.

The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus was founded back in 1939. The non-profit tells KGUN9 they need help to keep their mission going and their hearts singing.

“The Tucson Boys Chorus is so much more than the music aspect of it. It's also developing the core values of honesty, integrity, reliability, being a good citizen and being a good person," said Julian Ackerley, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus.

With hundreds of trees to choose from, members of the chorus will help you find the perfect one and even deliver it too.

“Not only are you going to get a great, beautiful tree at competitive prices... but you're doing good for a nonprofit organization in Tucson," said Renee Shane-Boyd. "You're benefiting families in Tucson by buying your tree here, and it's a really fun experience.”

The tree lot is located at the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus lot at 5770 E. Pima Street, Tucson, AZ 85712. For more information call (520) 296-6277.